DALLAS (CBSFW.COM) – Dallas homicide detectives are investigating after a 55-year-old man was gunned down in a shopping center parking lot at 3600 Samuell Blvd.
They found the victim with a gunshot wound to his chest just before 4 a.m. on March 20.
Dallas Fire-Rescue transported him to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries. The victim was identified but detectives aren’t releasing it until they notify next of kin.
The Homicide Unit urges anyone with information to contact Detective Phillip Wheeler at 214-671-3686 or via email: phillip.wheeler@dallascityhall.com.