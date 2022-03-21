WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Current Deputy Police Chief in the City of Arlington, Christopher Cook, was appointed the next Chief of Police for White Settlement.

City Manager Jeff James announced Chief Cook will fill the position of former Chief J.P. Bevering who announced his retirement in December. He will oversee and lead the agency of about 53 officers and professional staff team members.

“After conducting a national search, Chris possesses many incredible skill sets ideally suited for our community,” James said. “Based upon the depth of his law enforcement experience, his national reputation and relationships in policing circles, and his deep desire to serve our community and police department employees, we are thrilled to have Chief Cook join our City’s executive leadership team.”

Cook is a veteran with more than two decades of law enforcement experience. He was chosen after a nationwide search by the White Settlement Human Resources Department and with assistance by Del Carmen Consulting, LLC. Cook received several endorsements from leaders across North Texas cities and police agencies. He was born and raised in White Settlement.

“Returning to my hometown in White Settlement, where I grew up and also served as a young police officer, is certainly rewarding and exciting,” said Cook. “I will bring incredible energy to this role, work together with our dedicated team members, and foster an environment of mutual trust and cooperation with a focus on providing the highest level of service delivery for our community.”

Cook is a United States Air Force veteran and graduated from the Tarrant County Regional Police Academy twenty-seven years ago in 1995. While at the Arlington Police Department, he developed professionally with an array of leadership skills through various command-level assignments and national leadership posts. He progressed through the ranks and most recently served as a Deputy Police Chief overseeing 134 police officers and professional staff employees with an annual budget of $13.6 million dollars in the Technical Services Division. He has served as a member of the Arlington Police Department’s executive leadership team since 2011.

He’s a graduate of several executive leadership schools, including the 63rd Senior Management Institute of Police at the Police Executive Research Forum, 67th Leadership Command College at the Law Enforcement Management Institute of Texas, School of Police Supervision at the Institute for Law Enforcement Administration, and Naval Postgraduate School – Center for Homeland Defense and Security Education Program. He has a Bachelor of Science Degree in Criminal Justice Administration from Columbia College and Master of Arts Degree in Criminology from the University of Texas. He is currently a fourth-year Doctoral student at Tarleton State University.

Cook is a member of several professional organizations, including the American Society of Criminology, Academy of Criminal Justice Sciences, Police Executive Research Forum, Major Cities Chiefs Association, International Association of Chiefs of Police, Texas Police Chiefs Association, National Information Officers Association and North Texas Police Chiefs Association. He has held a Master Peace Officer Certification since 2008.

His wife, Zhivonni, is also a career police officer and executive team member with the Mansfield Police Department. They have three children, ages 10, 16, and 17.

A swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for Monday, April 4, 2022 at 6 p.m. at the Pecan Grove Convention Center located at 405 N. Las Vegas Trail in White Settlement. Members of the community and special guests are invited.