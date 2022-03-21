HOOD and ERATH COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Big L fire along the Hood and Erath County line is 50% contained and has burned 10,366 acres according to the Texas A&M Forest Service as of 6:00 p.m. on Monday, March 21.

One big assist Monday morning and throughout the day was the rain.

“We could have used it yesterday but hey, it’s here now,” said Terri Moore who lives across the street from where the fire was burning. “It was scary, we started watering the yard, my stepson helped mow some of the grass and it was tall out front.”

Thankfully, the fire never touched her house.

“I’m still shaking, it was just frighteningly close and good friends have been affected by this so, we were blessed but not everybody was and that’s heartbreaking,” added Moore.

Howeve,r the fire did torch several houses and sheds on along County Road 148.

Also, the Bluff Dale Vineyard was charred, but the building was spared.

“I just come in 10 minutes ago, I come in and said ‘oh my God it’s just unbelievable’,” said owner Theresa Hayes.

The business has been there for the past 18 years, now her livelihood is gone.

“I think it is totally gone, because it burned down and the dirt is hot, you can’t step on it’s hot,” added Hayes.

All the roads have opened back up in the area.

Fire crews remain active around the area responding to hot spots as it’s still very windy.