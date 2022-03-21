First Alert Weather Day Issued As Dynamic Storm System Rolls Our WayWe are watching an enhanced risk of severe storms across most of NTX (3 out of 5 on the severe scale); greatest risk for severe is from 2 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Beautiful Sunday, But Fire Threat Persists And Storms Looms Over MondayWhile it will be a beautiful day, the high fire danger continues for all of North Texas and especially west of I-35 where a Red Flag Warning has been issued.

High Fire Danger & Wind Advisory Friday, But Pleasant Weekend Weather For North TexasLow humidity and strong gusty winds continue to push the fire danger higher -- especially west of Interstate-35.