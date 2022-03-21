DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police confirmed Monday, close to 1,000 people were at a huge party targeted by at least one person with a gun who opened fire on the crowd.

Ten people, all between 15 and 21 years old, were shot outside an events center in the 5200 block of Botham Jean Boulevard around 11:50 p.m. Saturday, March 19.

Police said someone fired at least 30 rounds, based on the number of shell casings found at the scene.

An apparent Spring Break party inside The Space Dallas, drew hundreds of teens and young adults.

It’s believed one driver cruised along the front of the party scene and opened fire.

One of the victims, an 18-year-old, remains in critical condition.

One young man who spoke to CBS 11 said he was in line to get in when the shooting started.

“You hear one shot of off, it sounded far away, so no one reacted, then three seconds later you hear a whole bunch. Fifteen shots in two seconds,” he said.

At this point, police have no details on a suspect or motive, but they did say the people who were shot were “not the intended targets.”

They aren’t saying if they know who the targets were.

Anyone with cellphone video or information regarding the shooting contact Detective Alec Lopez, #10715 via email or at 214-671-3658. Refer to case number 048526-2022.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and any other felony offenses.

The number is (214) 373-TIPS, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.