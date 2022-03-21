BOWIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A tornado was reported on the ground in Bowie Monday afternoon shortly before 4:30 p.m.
The National Weather Service office in Fort Worth tweeted Bowie Police reported seeing it southwest of Bowie High School.
4:30 PM – City of Bowie PD reports a tornado southwest of Bowie High School moving northeast. TAKE SHELTER! #dfwwx #texoamwx #txwx https://t.co/EuVEO8VeNU
— NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) March 21, 2022
The county’s Emergency Operations Center was reportedly performing search and rescue of multiple damaged buildings.
A CBS 11 photojournalist captured what appeared to be a funnel cloud forming in Bowie around 4:30 p.m.
That video is at the top of this post.
Jason Myers shared video on Twitter of the tornado from the intersection of US 287 and Wagonseller Road just southeast of Bowie.
Large tornado crossing US287 just SE Bowie. #txwx pic.twitter.com/tkRj6hP5si
— Jason Myers (@JasonMWX) March 21, 2022
Shortly after 7:30 p.m. Monday, CBS 11’s J.D. Miles tweeted video of the damage he saw in the area.
First look at tornado damage in the Montague County town of Bowie. pic.twitter.com/11tIETzphE
— J.D. Miles (@jdmiles11) March 22, 2022