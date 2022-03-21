First Alert Weather TORNADO WATCHES & SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNINGS| Alerts | Radar | Forecast | Weather App
CBS News DFWWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:Bowie, Bowie County, DFW News, DFW Weather, tornado, Tornado Damage

BOWIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A tornado was reported on the ground in Bowie Monday afternoon shortly before 4:30 p.m.

The National Weather Service office in Fort Worth tweeted Bowie Police reported seeing it southwest of Bowie High School.

The county’s Emergency Operations Center was reportedly performing search and rescue of multiple damaged buildings.

A CBS 11 photojournalist captured what appeared to be a funnel cloud forming in Bowie around 4:30 p.m.

That video is at the top of this post.

Jason Myers shared video on Twitter of the tornado from the intersection of US 287 and Wagonseller Road just southeast of Bowie.

Shortly after 7:30 p.m. Monday, CBS 11’s J.D. Miles tweeted video of the damage he saw in the area.

 

CBSDFW.com Staff