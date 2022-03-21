NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – We are watching an enhanced risk of severe storms across most of NTX (3 out of 5 on the severe scale); greatest risk for severe is from 2 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Wind Advisory in effect from noon-7 p.m. today for locations along/east of I-35. Heavy rainfall at times over next 24 hours– keep in mind we have extreme draught across most of the Metroplex so this rain is a very big deal to say the least (1-3″ of rain across NTX with highest totals falling east of I-35).

The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded our severe threat across NTX with a focus on very large hail and several tornadoes, a few of which could be strong. There’s a 10% chance or greater of a strong tornado occurring within 25 miles of a given point today– these are rare and significant parameters.

As this dynamic storm system rolls our way from the Four Corners region today, we’ll see a fast drop in pressure which will ignite some very gusty south winds at times. For this reason, a Wind Advisory goes into effect at noon and lasts through 7 p.m.

We say it all the time, but this is definitely the kind of day to make sure you have our CBS DFW Weather app downloaded (shameless plug) so that you can have the latest warnings as soon as they’re issued.

Be safe, everyone!

We’ll send more updates as we get them.