FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A windfall for a person in Fort Worth after they claimed a winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game Million Dollar Loteria.
The ticket was purchased at a Texaco gas station at 8470 Lake June Road, in Dallas. The big winner has elected to remain anonymous.
The win is the sixth of 12 top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in Million Dollar Loteria. The game offers more than $381 million in total prizes, with the overall odds of winning any prize at one in 3.27.