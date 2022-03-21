GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) – A manhunt is underway in Garland as police search for a possible child sexual predator who is believed to have opened fire on officers.
According to officials, it was just after 3:00 a.m. when Garland officers attempted to stop a white Chrysler 300 in the 1800 block of Northwest Highway. Officers had checked the license plate on the car it came back that the registered owner had a felony warrant for Sexual Performance of a Child out of Lubbock County.
When police tried to stop the driver he sped away. While trying to lose police the driver crashed into a stop sign at the intersection of Northwest Highway and Sleepy Hollow Drive. It was then that the man got out of the car and ran away on foot.
As officers ran after the driver they heard several gunshots. Believing the suspect had opened ire on them the officers took cover and stopped chasing the man.
As officers ran after the driver they heard several gunshots. Believing the suspect had opened ire on them the officers took cover and stopped chasing the man.

Backup was called and after an extensive search — a DPS helicopter and K-9 units — authorities believe the suspect was able to get out of the area.
Garland police say the investigation is active as they continue collecting evidence and searching for the suspect.