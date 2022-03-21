PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Plano ISD Board of Trustees voted unanimously on Monday, March 21 to appoint Dr. Theresa Williams as Plano ISD’s next Superintendent of Schools.
Dr. Williams was named lone finalist for the superintendent position on February 28.
She had been serving as Plano ISD’s Deputy Superintendent and will replace retiring Superintendent Sara Bosner who has led the school district since 2018.
Monday’s board action comes at the close of the 21-day waiting period required by state law before a lone finalist is officially hired as superintendent.
“I appreciate the board’s vote of confidence and for entrusting me with the leadership of such an amazing school district,” Dr. Williams stated. “I look forward to working with this dedicated board of trustees, as well as with our talented and caring faculty and staff, to ensure a seamless transition of leadership while honoring Plano ISD’S tradition of excellence.”
Dr. Williams is planning a series of engagement opportunities to connect with the Plano ISD community as she prepares for her new role, the school district said in a news release.
“Dr. Williams is committed to maintaining and strengthening trusting and collaborative relationships with families, students, staff and the community,” said Senior Executive Director for Communications Lesley Range-Stanton. “She will meet with internal and external stakeholders in order to listen and gain a deep understanding about the future needs and aspirations of the district.”
More information about the meet-and-greet opportunities will be shared with families, staff and the community in the coming weeks as Dr. Williams transitions to her new role, the school district said.