EASTLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Wildfires continue to scorch parts of North Texas, and forecasters say a storm system moving through should bring much-needed rain but also lightning and strong winds.
The fires were already blamed for the deaths of two firefighters — one in Texas and one in Oklahoma. The largest of the fires, known as the Eastland Complex, had burned nearly 85 square miles in an area around 120 miles west of Dallas and was 30% contained as of Sunday.READ MORE: Fort Worth Detectives Release Armed Robbery Suspect's Photo
The Storm Prediction Center has increased the threat of severe storms to a level 4 (moderate) for Central Texas, including Waco. But along with the expected rain comes thunder, lightning, strong winds, and the potential for strong tornadoes.
Another fire prompted evacuations of several small towns in Hood County, about 75 miles southwest of Dallas. That blaze, known as the Big L fire, had burned about 9 square miles and was 5% contained.READ MORE: Garland PD Searching For Possible Child Sexual Predator Who May Have Shot At Officers
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Friday that 50 homes had been destroyed.
In southwest Oklahoma, a firefighter died over the weekend while battling a wildfire, though that blaze has since been contained, officials said. And in Texas, Deputy Sgt. Barbara Fenley died last week while going door-to-door telling residents to evacuate, authorities said.MORE NEWS: South Arlington Traffic Stop Nets Stolen Gun, Illegal Narcotics And Cash
(© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)