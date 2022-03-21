Rain In Forecast For Texas Areas Scorched By Wildfires, But Lightning Is A ThreatWildfires continue to scorch parts of North Texas, and forecasters say a storm system moving through should bring much-needed rain but also lightning and strong winds.

First Alert Weather Day Issued As Dynamic Storm System Rolls Our WayWe are watching an enhanced risk of severe storms across most of NTX (3 out of 5 on the severe scale); greatest risk for severe is from 2 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Beautiful Sunday, But Fire Threat Persists And Storms Looms Over MondayWhile it will be a beautiful day, the high fire danger continues for all of North Texas and especially west of I-35 where a Red Flag Warning has been issued.