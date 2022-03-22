TEXARKANA, Arkansas (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) – Authorities say a Bowie County, Texas escapee was shot on March 21 while being taken into custody in Texarkana, Arkansas.

The escapee, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Arkansas State Police say the shooting involved two Texarkana, Arkansas police officers.

Officials say Michael Olson, 30, and Wayde Land, 38, were found around 1 p.m. by police on the Arkansas-side of Texarkana. The men, who escaped from the Bowie County Jail Annex in downtown Texarkana, had been jailed on assault and burglary charges respectively.

Arkansas State Police are investigating the use of deadly force by one of the officers.

While one officer was taking an escapee into custody, authorities say the second officer was met with resistance by the other inmate who began to fight with the officer and attempted to gain control of the second officer’s gun.

State police say during the struggle the gun was fired, causing the first officer to shoot the inmate fighting with the second officer.

The body of the deceased inmate will be taken to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory to confirm the cause and manner of death.

Special Agents of the state police Criminal Investigation Division are continuing to collect statements from witnesses and evidence associated with the shooting.

The case prepared by state police will be submitted to the Miller County prosecuting attorney.

