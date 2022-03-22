IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Until last month, Symonds Flags and Poles in Irving had never made a Ukrainian flag. But as news of the Russo-Ukrainian war worsened, they anticipated a need for the flag.

“I got with our production manager [and] told her we probably should start making a couple flags,” said Inside Sales Manager Christina Farrell.

Demand for the emblem in horizontal bands of blue and yellow has soared.

“Next thing you know, they’re going off the shelves,” Farrell said. “We are selling more Ukraine flags at this moment than Texas flags.”

Among the influx of orders came requests from local car dealerships, who began displaying Symonds’ largest flags on North Texas highways. And customers like Arlington’s Bruce Maxwell, who purchased a Ukrainian flag to show support for its sister city in Germany and its Ukrainian refugees.

“We thought this would be a great way to help and alleviate some of the burdens on them and let them know that Americans are thinking about them and praying for them,” Maxwell said.

And as they continue to churn out orders, the baby blues and yellows that dot North Texas’ landscape give Farrell a sense of pride – and not just for where she works.

“I get goosebumps, and my heart starts pounding a little bit, and it puts a big smile on my face. Makes me happy to be an American, that’s for sure.”

Symonds Flags and Poles is donating all of the proceeds from the flags to Ukrainian humanitarian efforts. They also plan to start accepting donations to send to Ukraine within the next week or so.