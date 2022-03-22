NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Cleanup is underway in Jacksboro, Texas after a reported tornado ripped through the area leaving businesses and homes torn apart. Some of the larger buildings damaged include two schools and an animal shelter.

Bricks, glass and insulation are scattered near what’s left of Jacksboro Elementary School. In addition to debris from the building, vehicles in the parking lot have been left beaten and tossed about.

As many as 80 homes were damaged and debris from homes, trees and power lines were scattered across a path at least a third of a mile wide.

Jacksboro is about 65 miles northwest of Fort Worth.

So far there have been no reports of serious injuries. Officials with the Office of Emergency Management in Grayson County — in northeast Texas — said in a statement provided to CBS News that 10 people were taken to hospitals and officials were investigating a reported, but unconfirmed, fatality.

Unbelievable images from the Jacksboro ISD Elementary School. Debris scattered everywhere, cars tossed around. I’m live all morning long on @CBSDFW giving you the latest here. pic.twitter.com/QYGKXZoxIj — Nick Starling (@NickStarlingTV) March 22, 2022

It was around 3:00 p.m. on March 21 when the unconfirmed tornado moved through the area. Debris from trees, power lines and homes is now scattered through the city — especially on the west side of town.

Residents in the area told CBS 11 News the storm hit fast. The roof was completely ripped off and the walls collapsed at David Kinder’s home. He says when the tornado passed through he hid in the closet with his wife, while his son, Seth, was returning to the house just as the tornado passed over.

“I hadn’t even put my truck in park yet and our whole shop that was there, just rolled over,” Seth said pointing to lot. “I mean, there it is out there. You can see it out there. It totally just rolled over my truck.”

There is also damage at Jacksboro High School. There are few areas in the city that have not been impacted, as a result the school district has cancelled all classes and activities at least through the week. Administrators posted the following statement on the website —

“For the safety of our students and the community, Jacksboro ISD facilities will be closed. No organized practices or games of any kind will take place on JISD property while school is closed. This will include all extra curricular buildings; gyms,Tiger Stadium, baseball/softball fields, weight rooms, ag shops and the indoor facility.”

The City of Jacksboro wasn’t the only local school district impacted by the round of severe weather. A large section of the roof over the 4th and 5th-grade wing at Hardeman Elementary in the Birdville ISD was damaged by last night’s storms. District leaders there say water got into at least six classrooms.

The district has cancelled all classes at Hardeman today as they assess the damage and determine when it will be safe to re-open the campus.

Anyone wanting to report storm damage can do so on the Texas Department of Emergency Management website.