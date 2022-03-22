SPRINGTOWN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – He may be down to eight lives now, but a cat named ‘Nado,’ can still count himself lucky after surviving Monday’s tornado that hit the Jacksboro Animal Shelter.

The Denton Animal Support Foundation shared a photo of Nado, saying: “All animals were accounted for with just some minor injuries and were transported to Springtown.”

A veterinarian will take a look at Nado before he’s take to the Springtown Animal Shelter or to a foster home.

Cleanup continues a day later on March 22 after the twister ripped through the area leaving businesses and homes torn apart. In addition to the animal shelter, two schools were damaged by intense winds.

Bricks, glass and insulation are scattered near what’s left of Jacksboro Elementary School. In addition to debris from the building, cars in the parking were left beaten and tossed about.

There are few areas in the city that have not been impacted, as a result the school district has cancelled all classes and activities at least through the week. Administrators posted the following statement on the website —

“For the safety of our students and the community, Jacksboro ISD facilities will be closed. No organized practices or games of any kind will take place on JISD property while school is closed. This will include all extra curricular buildings; gyms,Tiger Stadium, baseball/softball fields, weight rooms, ag shops and the indoor facility.”

The City of Jacksboro wasn’t the only local school district impacted by the round of severe weather. A large section of the roof over the 4th and 5th-grade wing at Hardeman Elementary in the Birdville ISD was damaged by storms. District leaders there said water got into at least six classrooms.

The district has cancelled all classes at Hardeman Tuesday as they assess the damage and determine when it will be safe to re-open the campus.

As many as 80 homes were damaged and debris from trees and power lines were scattered across a path at least a third of a mile wide.

Residents in the area told CBS 11 News the storm hit fast. The roof was completely ripped off and the walls collapsed at David Kinder’s home. He said when the tornado passed through he hid in the closet with his wife, while his son, Seth, was returning to the house just as the tornado passed over.

“I hadn’t even put my truck in park yet and our whole shop that was there, just rolled over,” Seth said pointing to lot. “I mean, there it is out there. You can see it out there. It totally just rolled over my truck.”

So far there aren’t any reports of serious injuries. Officials with the Office of Emergency Management in Grayson County — in northeast Texas — said in a statement provided to CBS News that 10 people were taken to hospitals and officials were investigating a reported, but unconfirmed, fatality.

Unbelievable images from the Jacksboro ISD Elementary School. Debris scattered everywhere, cars tossed around. I’m live all morning long on @CBSDFW giving you the latest here. pic.twitter.com/QYGKXZoxIj — Nick Starling (@NickStarlingTV) March 22, 2022

Anyone wanting to report storm damage can do so on the Texas Department of Emergency Management website.

Jacksboro is about 65 miles northwest of Fort Worth.