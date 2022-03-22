WATAUGA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Watauga Police Department arrested Keiwone Leotis Morris, 18, who now faces two counts of Capital Murder.
His charges stem from the March 12 killings of two teens, Johnny Rojas and Klodian Ramaj, found shot to death inside a car in the 5400 block Caribou Ridge Dr.
Police said Morris corresponded to the victims shortly before their deaths.
Rojas and Ramaj were seniors at Fossil Ridge High School in Keller ISD. A week ago Ramaj were making plans with his friend Aziza Zamora for their Spring Break trip to Houston.
"He just told me he was going to help Johnny with something and an hour later he hasn't texted me, which is very abnormal for him," said Zamora.
She later learned they were found fatally shot in a car about two miles from where they lived.
“It’s really hard for everyone. It’s really hard for his parents,” said Severo Zamora, Aziza’s father. He said Ramaj was recently accepted to Texas Tech.
“He was really excited to go to college. He wouldn’t stop mentioning it. He wanted to be a registered nurse and then go back to school and become a family physician,” said Aziza’s mother, Lidia Zamora.
“The vehicle description that was described leaving the scene matches the vehicle that we have in our possession now,” said Watauga Police Chief Robert Walker.
