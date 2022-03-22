EAGLE PASS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized more than $327,000 in cocaine at the Camino Real International Bridge on Saturday, March 19, 2022.
"This seizure is a prime example of the continued dedication of our frontline officers to uphold our border security mission by preventing illicit contraband from being smuggled into the country and affecting our communities," said Acting Port Director Gilbert Calderon, Eagle Pass Port of Entry.
The narcotics were hidden on a commercial bus arriving from Mexico. The bus driven was by a 33-year-old United States citizen. Officers found 18 packages containing 42.4 pounds of cocaine.
They seized the drugs and the bus. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations special agents have initiated a criminal investigation resulting in one arrest.