Woman Killed, At Least 10 Injured After Tornado Tears Through Texas TownOfficials have confirmed a 73-year-old woman was killed and more than 10 injured when a reported tornado touched down through parts of Texas and Oklahoma, damaging schools, an animal shelter, homes and businesses on March 21.

Rescue Workers Name Cat Found In Jacksboro Twister Rubble 'Nado' He may be down to eight lives now, but a cat named 'Nado,' can still count himself lucky after surviving Monday's tornado that hit the Jacksboro Animal Shelter.

Residents In Jacksboro Believe Tornado Caused Damage That Left Homes And Businesses Torn ApartCleanup is underway in Jacksboro after a reported tornado ripped through the area leaving businesses and homes torn apart.