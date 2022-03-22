Menu
Video
Cold Start To Nice Wednesday
Mid-40s in the morning, but we warm up to the mid-60s.
59 minutes ago
Ukrainian Immigrants In North Texas Having Difficult Time Trying To Get Loved Ones Here
On its website, The U.S. Embassy in Ukraine states it is no longer providing services but applicants can apply at any American consulate.
1 hour ago
Prosper Leaders, Residents Say Potential Plan For US 380 Could Have 'Crushing Impact'
Hundreds of Prosper residents are worried about a possible route that they say would put a freeway right by their homes.
1 hour ago
Tornado Cleanup Continues Into The Night In Jacksboro; Safety Curfew In Effect
As the sun went down, lights when up so crews could continue cleanup efforts after Monday's devastating tornado in Jacksboro.
Tornado Touches Down In New Orleans
The tornado appeared to start in a New Orleans suburb and then move east across the Mississippi River into the Lower Ninth Ward of New Orleans and parts of St. Bernard Parish before moving northeast.
Weather Stories
10 Tornadoes Confirmed In North Texas From Monday, Including Powerful EF3 In Jacksboro
Survey teams for the National Weather Service office in Fort Worth on Tuesday confirmed ten tornadoes in North Texas, on Monday, March 21.
Irving Store Answers Sky High Demand For Ukrainian Flags, Donates Profits To Humanitarian Aid
"Next thing you know, they’re going off the shelves. We are selling more Ukraine flags at this moment than Texas flags."
Technology Helps 'Starbot' Bring The Dallas Cowboys Face-To-Face With Cancer Patients
The Cowboys are used to having thousands of fans at AT&T Stadium for every game. But now they have a chance to show other fans some much needed support.
Rangers
Texas Rangers Regular Season Schedule Updated; Individual Game Tickets On Sale Friday
Individual tickets for all 2022 Texas Rangers games at Globe Life Field except the home opener will go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, March 18.
Mavericks
Storms Couldn't Stop Reggie Bullock, Dallas Mavs As Team Beats Timberwolves 110-108
There was a 15-minute rain delay as severe weather moved through before the Dallas Mavericks game on Monday, another interruption and wild finish as teams jockey for playoff position.
Stars
Stars Defenseman Miro Heiskanen Out Indefinitely With Mono
Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen is out indefinitely after he was diagnosed with mononucleosis.
TSA Extends Mask Mandate For Air Travelers 30 More Days
The requirement was set to expire next week. Instead it will continue at least through April 18.
Tornado Cleanup Continues Into The Night In Jacksboro; Safety Curfew In Effect
Alexis Wainwright
March 22, 2022 at 10:05 pm
DFW News
Jack County
Jacksboro tornado
tornado cleanup
for information on how to help Jacksboro tornado victims.
