Cold Start To Nice WednesdayMid-40s in the morning, but we warm up to the mid-60s.

59 minutes ago

Ukrainian Immigrants In North Texas Having Difficult Time Trying To Get Loved Ones HereOn its website, The U.S. Embassy in Ukraine states it is no longer providing services but applicants can apply at any American consulate.

1 hour ago

Prosper Leaders, Residents Say Potential Plan For US 380 Could Have 'Crushing Impact'Hundreds of Prosper residents are worried about a possible route that they say would put a freeway right by their homes.

1 hour ago