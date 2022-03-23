HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Infowars host Alex Jones failed to show up and testify under oath at a deposition Wednesday in a lawsuit filed by relatives of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, leading the families’ lawyer to call for Jones’ arrest if he doesn’t appear again Thursday.

Jones, whose attorney said he missed the deposition because of an appointment for undisclosed medical conditions, was scheduled to testify Wednesday and Thursday in Austin, Texas, where Infowars is based, in connection with the relatives’ defamation lawsuit against him for calling the 2012 school massacre a hoax.

Connecticut Superior Court Judge Barbara Bellis found Jones liable for damages in November. A trial on how much he should pay the families is set to begin in August.

Bellis on Wednesday ordered Jones to appear at the deposition Thursday and asked lawyers to submit briefs on whether she can issue an arrest order to have Jones brought to the proceeding if he fails to attend again. If Bellis doesn’t issue such an order, attorney Chris Mattei said he would seek a subpoena in Texas. Bellis also said Jones needs to submit medical documentation if he can’t attend Thursday, Mattei said.