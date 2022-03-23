DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – One of the teen victims in last week’s shooting outside a party venue in south Dallas has died.

18 year-old Anthony Wilson was a senior at Dallas ISD’s Lincoln High School. He was Dominique Wilson’s only son, but part of a big extended family.

“He was very loved,” she said. “He was always, always smiling, he was always speaking to everybody. He had dreams of being an entrepreneur and starting a business.”

Wilson said just today she received notice that her son had been accepted into Texas State, but now she’ll never be able to see his reaction to that news.

“I’m going to miss him very much and I hope they find whoever did this to my child because my family is hurting,” she said.

Dallas police said just before midnight last Saturday, they were called to a shooting outside The Space in south Dallas.

People were waiting to get into a Spring Break party when several shots were fired, injuring 10 people between the ages of 15 and 21. Wilson passed away today.

“He was just there to have a good time and enjoy his Spring Break before school goes back,” Saqualla Wilson, the victim’s aunt, said. “To just shoot out there… 1,000 people out there and you’re just shooting at random kids… and bullets don’t have eyes. They don’t have eyes and it only took one for my baby.“

Detectives are working to determine the motive and have not identified a suspect. They’ve reviewed video related to the incident and are asking for the public’s help in locating the people who were in three cars. Wilson is urging anyone with info to come forward.

“He was still a baby,” Wilson said. “He’s my baby. He hasn’t even been able to leave the nest yet which means he’s still under his mother’s roof. We just want justice.”

Wilson said funeral arrangements for her son are still being made.