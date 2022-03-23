DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Builders of Hope, a Dallas non-profit, is fighting to face two quality-of-life challenges: building houses people can afford, and helping them get into those houses.

Alisha Hill just got her first home thanks to Builders of Hope, and it came with a mortgage she could afford. “I am able to get a new four bedroom, two bath for well under $300,000.”

This employee of a Dallas medical center could be the profile case for the city’s painstakingly slow process of producing houses working class families can afford.

James Armstrong leads Builders of Hope. The group’s goal is to build houses for families earning less than $75,000 per year. He noted, “There are service-worker men and women who make a city thrive on a daily basis with housing we provide.”

The houses are typically 30% below Dallas’ $320,000 median price and are usually built in the south and west parts of the city.

Builders of Hope has built 500 homes, but that’s still not keeping up with the pace of demand. The non-profit’s waiting list has over 300 people on it.

Armstrong said, “You have an overwhelming demand for housing, but what we’re not seeing is housing for the working class citizens of Dallas.”

He estimated that about 20,000 Dallas families need houses like his. “There does need to be a ramped up supply of housing , if we’re going to be an equitable city.”

But that combination of affordability and availability is rare. Hill credits Builders of Hope with her journey to both.

If you’re interested in learning more about the Builders of Hope program and getting on their waiting list, check out their website for more information.