MANSFIELD (CBSDFW.COM) – A natural gas line fire caused hundreds of families to be evacuated in Mansfield and closed highways in the area.
It was around 1:00 a.m. on March 23 when a vehicle hit a natural gas pipeline near an Exxon service station at the intersection of Highway 360 and U.S. 287.READ MORE: Tornado Cleanup Continues Into The Night In Jacksboro; Safety Curfew In Effect
Flames, visible from miles away, engulfed the station and lit up the night sky.
Concerns about the leaking natural gas forced evacuations of residents living within a one-mile radius of the fire.
“With everybody coming out right here, you kind of see the magnitude of it and how scary it could be if it did ignite and go off,” said evacuee Byron Matthews.READ MORE: Tornado Touches Down In New Orleans
It took crews with the Mansfield Fire Department more than two hours to get the fire under control.
Evacuees were told to gather at Annette Perry Elementary School — where they stayed until about 4:00 a.m.
One person, who has not been identified, was seriously inured and taken to the hospital by air ambulance.MORE NEWS: Ukrainian Immigrants In North Texas Having Difficult Time Trying To Get Loved Ones Here
Anyone traveling in the area can expect road closures in both the north and southbound lanes of Highway 287.