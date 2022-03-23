DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas detectives are searching for an armed robbery suspect who hit the Goody’s Food store at 756 N. St. Augustine Drive on March 18.
The man held up the clerk at 12:20 p.m. He then fled in a grey Dodge Journey, which was driven by a second suspect.READ MORE: UNT Police Issue Crime Alert After Alleged Sexual Assault On-Campus
Please contact Detective Meagan Mulvihill at meagan.mulvihill@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us or 214-671-3705 if you have any information about the crime.