HOUSTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Constable’s Deputy in Harris County is crediting K-9 Officer Ultras with sniffing out a large stash of drugs during a recent traffic stop.
Psychedelic mushrooms, cocaine, marijuana and a large amount of cash was seized.
Ultras even posed for a photo for officers with the contraband, which they shared via social media.
