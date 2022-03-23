CBS News DFWWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
HOUSTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Constable’s Deputy in Harris County is crediting K-9 Officer Ultras with sniffing out a large stash of drugs during a recent traffic stop.

(credit: Constable Mark Herman’s Office)

Psychedelic mushrooms, cocaine, marijuana and a large amount of cash was seized.

Ultras even posed for a photo for officers with the contraband, which they shared via social media.

Many followers praised the dog, commenting, “Good boy,” and “Thank you, someone give him a treat!”

