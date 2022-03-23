BROWNSVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized more than half a million dollars in narcotics last week at the Texas-Mexico border.
READ MORE: K-9 Officer 'Ultras' Sniffs Out Shrooms, Cocaine, Marijuana During Traffic Stop
“Our officers continue to intercept narcotics which is an important part of keeping our borders secure,” said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry. “These significant drug seizures also keep the dangerous narcotics from reaching our communities.”
Officers seized 26.32 pounds of cocaine on March 17 from a 25-year-old man from Harlingen. He was trying to drive back into the U.S. in his truck. But officers found the ten packages of drugs hidden when they searched his truck.
The second seizure happened on Saturday, March 19, at the Gateway International Bridge when a 22-year-old U.S. from Brownsville applied for entry into the United States driving a 2012 Nissan. Drug sniffing dogs led officers to 26.94 pounds of cocaine inside her car.READ MORE: Red Cross Responding To Natural Disasters Across North Texas
Three days later, a 23-year-old from Mexico was stopped at the Gateway International Bridge. With the aid of a canine unit, officers found 22.61 pounds of cocaine hidden within her car.
The estimated street value of the narcotics from the seizures is $202,980, $207,740, and $176,420.
Officers seized the narcotics along with the vehicles, arrested the travelers and turned them over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations special agents for further investigation.MORE NEWS: UNT Police Issue Crime Alert After Alleged Sexual Assault On-Campus