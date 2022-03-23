Louisiana Sends National Guard To Tornado Disaster Area Around New OrleansOne day after storms and tornadoes ripped through Texas, a twister flipped cars, ripped off rooftops and deposited a house in the middle of a street in the New Orleans area.

Tornado Touches Down In New OrleansThe tornado appeared to start in a New Orleans suburb and then move east across the Mississippi River into the Lower Ninth Ward of New Orleans and parts of St. Bernard Parish before moving northeast.

10 Tornadoes Confirmed In North Texas From Monday, Including Powerful EF3 In JacksboroSurvey teams for the National Weather Service office in Fort Worth on Tuesday confirmed ten tornadoes in North Texas, on Monday, March 21.