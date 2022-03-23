NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – As a teenager he was accused, tried and convicted of walking into a North Texas high school and opening fire on a young woman and her new boyfriend. On March 21 officials confirmed that Chad Padilla is dead.
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice issued a statement saying that it was just before 2:00 a.m. when Padilla was found ‘unresponsive in his cell’ at the Telford Unit state prison in New Boston.READ MORE: K-9 Officer 'Ultras' Sniffs Out Shrooms, Cocaine, Marijuana During Traffic Stop
According to officials, staff entered the 20 year old’s cell and began life-saving measures and called 911. Unit medical staff arrived and assisted with life-saving measures and Padilla was taken to the unit medical facility. EMS arrived and paramedics pronounced Padilla dead at 2:25 a.m.READ MORE: Red Cross Responding To Natural Disasters Across North Texas
In 2018 Padilla entered the school cafeteria at Italy High School and opened fire with a .380-caliber handgun. He shot six times, hitting 15-year-old Mahkayla Jones. Investigators say he targeted the pair because they were dating and he was jealous. Jones survived the shooting.
After taking a plea deal in 2019, Padilla was sentenced 40 years in prison for attempted capital murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. It was expected that Padilla would have been eligible for parole after serving 20 years.MORE NEWS: UNT Police Issue Crime Alert After Alleged Sexual Assault On-Campus
Padilla’s death is being investigated as a suicide.