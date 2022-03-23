NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – University of North Texas police are warning students to remain wary when meeting people on dating apps after a report of an alleged sexual assault inside a resident room at Legends Hall on March 21.
Police said the victim (a UNT student) told them a non-student in his early 20s sexually assaulted her.
The police department issued a crime alert sharing information about how perpetrators potentially prey on victims. They urged students to report suspicious activity, trust their instincts and to tell friends or family when meeting someone in-person from a dating app.
The university has a survivor advocate available to any student who has been victimized. The advocate can facilitate medical attention and make safety or academic accommodations.
— UNT Police Dept. (@UNTPolice) March 23, 2022