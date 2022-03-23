BENBROOK, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Security cameras captured a burst of wind during Monday’s severe storms lifting a boat dock several feet out of the water and blowing it onto boats at Benbrook Lake.
Boats were still stuck under the wreckage Wednesday at the Benbrook Lake Marina, where employees were using a winch to try to free some of them.
The damage to the docks is the only apparent damage in the area, where trees and power lines are still standing. The main marina building just a few feet away wasn’t damaged and still had power, allowing the cameras to capture the entire incident.
The video appears to show wind and rain blowing from east to west as the line of storms rolled into the area about 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Then there is a quick and sudden change in wind direction. The dock moved in a wave motion before crashing down onto the boats and the shallow water.
No one was at the marina when the damage happened.
Owner Ron Rogers said he expects it to impact operations at the marina for all of the approaching season, and possibly into next year.