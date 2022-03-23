MANSFIELD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Mansfield Police Department is investigating after a wrong-way driver traveling at a high rate of speed crashed into a natural gas pipeline.
It happened on March 23 when the driver was headed southbound in the northbound lanes of Highway 360 at Ragland Road. Footage from the North Texas Tollway Authority camera system shows the car drive the wrong way and leaving the roadway as the driver approached the U.S. 287 southbound service road. That's when the car crashed into the pipeline located 125 feet off the roadway; catching fire.
The driver was transported via a helicopter to Parkland Hospital with significant burn injuries.
Police said charges are pending based upon the outcome of the investigation.
Investigators said that speed and failure to drive in the correct lane likely played a contributing factor in this crash.