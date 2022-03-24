IRVING (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s 14 years in prison for an Irving man who carjacked a woman at gunpoint in 2020. Markus Vine pled guilty last year.

According to plea papers, Vine admitted carjacking a woman who was about to get into her SUV outside an Irving grocery store.

When the victim noticed Vine coming toward her, she tried to get in the vehicle and lock the doors, but Vine pointed a 9mm pistol at her head and demanded she get out. The woman complied, and Vine drove away.

Vine then drove the SUV to a nearby gas station, where pointed the pistol at the clerk and took money from the register. Roughly 15 minutes after that, he drove to another gas station, pointed the gun at that clerk, and stole even more cash.

Vine had parked the stolen SUV at an Irving apartment complex and was arrested two days after his crimes as was about to get into the truck.

Police recovered the pistol from inside an apartment where Vine had been staying.

“Mr. Vine is one of the reasons as to why ATF exists,” said ATF Dallas Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey C Boshek II. “He was the definition of a menace to society: a carjacking followed by a gas station robbery. We are safer with him behind bars.”

After his arrest, the 28-year-old claimed the gun was inoperable. Officers inspected the firearm and determined that while the pistol appeared to be missing parts in both the trigger and firing pin assemblies, it qualified as a firearm under federal law.