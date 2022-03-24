DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas College system is working feverishly to create more space for students looking to earn college credit while still in high school. Some even have the opportunity to earn their associate’s degrees before walking across that high school stage.

Construction is slated to begin on the Early College Center on the Brookhaven campus within the next week. Brookhaven President Linda Braddy is a big fan of the early college programs.

“The students who are really targeted for recruitment into these high schools are students who might not otherwise go to college,” said Braddy. “So that’s a real opportunity for them to be able to graduate.”

That opportunity was one that Raimon Flores almost let slip by, now admitting that both cash and confidence made him hesitant to register for the program at Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD.

“I’ve always known that I wanted to pursue higher education,” said Flores, “but coming from a family of immigrants, money was not a part of our family.”

Flores now sees that all he needed was will and work ethic.

“A lot of hard work and sacrifices, especially as a teen. You want to hang out with your friends and go to parties… [but] you have to do your work,” explained Flores. “I had plenty of all-nighters trying to finish school projects and papers.”

But now, he said, it was all worth it. Flores graduated from high school this past May with an associate’s degree and already has a full time job. “It feels great, to make my own money, build my business acumen with the chamber; it’s just phenomenal.”

And so is his future. “I’m graduating this year with my Bachelor’s in December,” shared Flores with a proud smile. All at the age of 19.

Advocates said that the early college effort is about a lot more than just building new buildings; it’s about building an educated workforce that’s critical to luring employers to North Texas.

“That’s the first thing a big company is going to look for when they’re landscaping and doing site surveys,” said Grace Speese, president of the Farmers Branch Chamber of Commerce. ” What is the talent pool? Employers and businesses are coming en masse and we want to have the workforce equipped to serve them and to continue to grow our community.”

Dallas College already awards some 8,000 associate’s degrees to early college high school students each academic year. The new high-tech centers being built across the system will provide dedicated spaces for those students, and will allow more students access to degrees and opportunities.

“We focus on jobs that are high demand and high wage, and so they are ready to go!” explained Braddy. “And the economic impact that we have on the county and even beyond is just astounding.”

“So my message to all students that think they won’t be able to do it: keep pushing,” says Flores. “Find opportunities, there’s always something out there.”

The Early College Center at Brookhaven slated to open in 2023.