DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects involved in the theft of a catalytic converter.
On February 4, 2022, at about 4:30 p.m., the suspects removed the catalytic converter from a vehicle parked in the 8500 block of Forney Road.
The suspect vehicle can be seen in these images taken from the victim’s surveillance camera.
This offense is documented on case number 802581-2022.
Anyone with information regarding the identity of these suspects are asked to call Detective J. Hellenguard, #8458, with the Dallas Police Department’s Southeast Investigative Unit at 214-671-0132.