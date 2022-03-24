CEDAR HILL (CBSDFW.COM) – Officials with the Cedar Hill Police Department have arrested three people and seized a number of weapons after they say the group went on a dangerous joyride on March 23.
It was around 10:30 p.m. when police started getting calls about shots fired across the city. The calls had been coming in for about an hour when one person was able to give officers more information. The 911 caller said the shots were being fired into the air from inside a vehicle and they were able to describe the vehicle to authorities.
The information was then given to officers and by midnight they were able to locate a vehicle matching the description. Believing that weapons were involved, Mesquite PD conducted what they call a 'high-risk' traffic stop.
The three people inside the vehicle were arrested without incident and a number of rifles, handguns, clips, bullets and scopes were confiscated. While police did not identify any of the suspects, they did say that none of them live in Cedar Hill.
There are no reports of injuries or of property being damaged during the shootings.