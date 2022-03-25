NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Aggressive drivers are causing an increase in violence on the roads across North Texas. To deal with the issue, the Dallas Police Department has partnered with area law enforcement agencies to create a Road Rage Task Force.

The task force — that consists of officers from police departments in Dallas, Grand Prairie, Irving and Mesquite, along with Dallas County Sheriff’s Office deputies and DPS troopers — targets drivers who are speeding, driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, and driving aggressively.

The plan is to increase patrols on highways and streets. “We are gonna have extra resources, officers that are working overtime, assigned to this detail that will be working on this task force in an effort to try and make the roadways safer for this North Texas region,” explained Ofc. Robert Reeves, with the Irving Police Department.

Officers say since the task force began they have given out more than 300 tickets to people who were speeding, driving aggressively, or were believed to be under the influence.

During a press conference officials said there will again be an increased presence on roadways this Saturday, March 26.