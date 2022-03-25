CBS News DFWWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:Apartment, DFW News, fire, Hurst

HURST, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – One person was rescued after a two alarm apartment fire in Hurst this morning, March 25.

(credit: Stewart E.
McKenzie/CBS 11 News)

READ MORE: Royce City High School Students Detained For TikTok 'Orbeez Challenge'

The Hurst fire department said the call came in after 6:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Precinct Line Road.

READ MORE: Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia Facing Challenges Head-On After More Than A Year At The Reins

When firefighters arrived they saw fire in one of the apartments. One person was trapped and needed rescue.

A total of four units were damaged in the fire. The Hurst fire department said 12 people were displaced.

MORE NEWS: Border Patrol Chief: Record-Breaking Surge Of Migrants Expected At US-Mexico Border

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

CBSDFW.com Staff