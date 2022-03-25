LOS ANGELES (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Taylor Hawkins, the longtime drummer for the rock band Foo Fighters and Fort Worth native, has died. He was 50.

There were no immediate details about how Hawkins died, though the band said in a statement Friday that his death was a “tragic and untimely loss.”

Foo Fighters were on tour in South America. They played a festival in San Isidro, Argentina on Sunday and had been scheduled to play at another in Bogotá, Colombia on Friday night.

“His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever,” said a message on the band’s official Twitter account that was also emailed to reporters.

“Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.”

After Foo Fighters founder and front man Dave Grohl, Hawkins was probably the most prominent member of the group, appearing alongside Grohl in interviews and playing prominent roles in the band’s videos.

He also starred in Foo Fighters’ recently released horror-comedy film, “Studio 666,” in which a demonic force in a house the band is staying in seizes Grohl and makes him murderous.