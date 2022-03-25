ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Ground was broken Friday, Mar. 25 for a new museum in Texas to honor those who have been awarded the nation’s highest military honor.

The National Medal of Honor Museum will be built in Arlington and will tell the stories of the recipients of the medal, which is awarded by Congress for risking life in combat beyond the call of duty.

At the groundbreaking ceremony, Medal of Honor recipient Maj. General Patrick H. Brady said, “Heroism is interesting, but only valuable in as much as it is inspirational…. that it inspired the values on which this nation was built. And we will see in this museum the history of values told through our recipients.”

“When you look at the Medal of Honor recipient, you are looking at someone who has demonstrated gallantry under impossible odds, you are looking at someone who has placed duty above self, you are looking at someone who understands the meaning of sacrifice in the most profound way,” former President George W. Bush said at the groundbreaking ceremony. “And you are looking at a person of integrity, fortitude and patriotism. You are looking at honor.”

Fifteen Medal of Honor recipients attended the ceremony, including 98-year-old Hershel Woodrow “Woody” Williams, who is the nation’s last living recipient from World War II.

About 3,500 service members have received the award.

The museum, which will have permanent and rotating exhibits, is expected to open in 2024.

