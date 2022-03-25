NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – With the cost of groceries, gas, and just about everything else going up, the North Texas Food Bank is partnering with DoorDash to deliver meals to seniors in need.

It’s called the Project DASH Initiative and aims to serve residents who are unable to leave their homes.

For seniors with limited mobility and income, these boxes of food are a lifeline.

DoorDash driver Kionna Linley was getting ready to hand deliver them to seniors in need. “I just like to be helpful because I know if I were in their position, I would want someone like me,” she said.

Her first stop was Mesquite resident Gloria Rodriguez’s apartment.

“I’m on cancer stage four and it’s really hard for me,” Rodriguez said. “It means a lot, because being the way I am, sick you know, it’s hard for me to go outside and wait and all that.”

Seniors 60 or older living in the 75234, 75110, 75212, 75428, 75482, 75134 and 75048 zip codes who meet governmental income guidelines are now eligible to have these groceries delivered to their homes once a month.

So far, the program serves about 900 seniors across North Texas and the list of applications is getting longer.

“Your food prices at the grocery store, your gas, all of those types of things have gone up for everybody, but when you’re a senior, you’re on that fixed income and that’s not going to change,” said Jacob Taylor, the director of operations at Sharing Life Community Outreach.

“There’s a lot of things I can’t afford because I live off of my SSI check,” Rodriguez said. “There’s people they don’t know where or how or they don’t have a way get it. That’s why it’s important for people to come and drop it off.”

The whole operation is funded through government and private partnerships, as well as community donations. A spokesperson for the NTFB says DoorDash is covering the cost of deliveries.

The NTFB is also looking for volunteers. More information about volunteering can be found on their website.