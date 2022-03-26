FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – I hope everyone is enjoying their weekend and the gorgeous day we had with temperatures in the mid 80s!

Tomorrow we really crank up the heat and likely hit 90 degrees in DFW for the first time this year! It will served with lots of sunshine and strong southerly winds.

Speaking of serving, be careful with any grilling tomorrow as it could unintentionally start a fire.

Winds will be a sustained 15-25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph on Sunday. Humidity will drop below 10% in some areas west of I-35.

Both of those factors mixed with highs in the 90s means our high fire danger continues.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect from 10am to 8pm Sunday for counties west of I-35. Any fires that develop will quickly spread out of control.

Another system heads our way Tuesday evening into Wednesday, bringing much needed rain.

But with that also comes the threat of more severe storms. Right now, the main threat looks to be damaging winds, but we’re still several days out.

Areas east of I-35 could see around 1.5” of rain with lesser amounts further west.

A cold front follows the rain on Wednesday and will cause our temperatures to drop in the afternoon.

We’ll be back to the 70s to round out the work week.

And if it was a tad too chilly for you on the trails this morning, you will enjoy tomorrow! We start off in the mid 50s!

My pups will be thrilled as we were a bit bundled up enjoying our walk and a gorgeous sunrise this morning.