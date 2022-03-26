DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are investigating after a man was found dead, lying face-down in a levy on Mar. 26.
Officers were dispatched to 1228 Rock Island after getting a call about a deceased man in the levy.
When they arrived, officers could see down the embankment into the levy, where they saw the deceased person’s body lying face down partially in the water.
Dallas Fire and Rescue arrived at the scene and confirmed the person was deceased.
Police described the victim as a Black male who appears to be in his 50s. He had suffered a stab wound to his upper torso and his face had been beaten.
Dallas Police said this is an ongoing investigation, and the motives and circumstances surrounding this murder are still unknown..
The Dallas Police Department is asking for anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact Homicide Detective Brewster Billings, #7626, at 214-671-3083 or via email. Please reference case #052607-2022.
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.