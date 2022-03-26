90 Degree Heat Arrives In DFW For The First Time This Year TomorrowTomorrow we really crank up the heat and likely hit 90 degrees in DFW for the first time this year! It will served with lots of sunshine and strong southerly winds.

2 hours ago

High Fire Danger This Weekend, But Much-Needed Rain Is On The WayOur southwestern counties will be under particularly dry and hot conditions, but be careful no matter where you are as humidity will drop to even single digits in some spots. Luckily, we might see some more rain on Tuesday.

6 hours ago

Crews Make Progress Against Texas Wildfires, But Danger Continues This WeekendCrews are making significant inroads against the Veal, BigL, and Eastland Complex fires but warn weather conditions this weekend will be ripe for another breakout.

6 hours ago