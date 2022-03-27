AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – After meeting with state and local officials in Medina County earlier today, Governor Greg Abbott held a press conference to update the public on the state’s response to the fires there.

Governor Abbott was joined by Texas Division of Emergency Management and local officials for the conference, where he also amended his disaster declaration in to include Medina County.

“The State of Texas continues to collaborate with local officials on the ground and respond to fire activity to keep Texans safe,” said Governor Abbott. “Thank you to our first responders and emergency response personnel who are working tirelessly to protect communities impacted by fire activity. As we continue address fire activity, I encourage Texans to remain weather-aware and continue to heed the guidance from local officials to keep their loved ones safe. I ask that Texans join the First Lady and me in praying for those affected by the fires and severe weather that has impacted many parts of the state.”

Governor Abbott encouraged Texans affected by the fire to complete TDEM’s Self Reporting Damage Survey, which will help the state identify damages and direct emergency management officials. The data is also needed for FEMA assistance. The survey is available in both English and Spanish and can be accessed online.

Shelter is available for Texans who have been evacuated or lost their homes as a result of the fire. The shelter is currently at Loma Alta Middle School, but emergency officials will be providing a new location later today.

Last week, Governor Abbott directed TDEM to increase the readiness level of the State Emergency Operations Center (SOC) and increase resources to respond to elevated and critical risks for wildfires in Texas, including the central and southern regions.

Many regions of Texas remain under a high to extreme elevated fire risk due to high winds, low humidly, and drought conditions. Texans are encouraged to remain weather-aware and practice wildfire safety, particularly in areas where burn bans are active, to keep their communities safe.