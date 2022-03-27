CBS News DFWWatch Now
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Large parts of North Texas are under high fire danger today as high winds and warm temperatures combine with dry air.

As of 2:15 p.m., Parker County officials were working on three separate fires.

The two-acre Pepperbush fire was 100% contained, the four-acre fire at 1886 Murr Road was 50% contained, and a two-alarm fire on Oak Circle in Peaster was completely uncontained and threatened multiple structures.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

