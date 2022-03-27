DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two men were injured after a shooting took place on McKinney Ave in Dallas on Sunday evening.
Dallas Police said that at about 8:11 p.m., off-duty officers were dealing with an assault victim on 2500 McKinney Ace when they heard rapid gunfire nearby.
Two men who had been shot approached the officers. One had been shot in the leg and the other in the leg and shoulder.
Dallas Fire-Rescue transported the two shooting victims and assault victim to the hospital for treatment.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.