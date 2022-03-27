FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – If you think the sky in DFW looks darker than usual and catch a whiff of smoke in the air, don’t worry; it’s not just your imagination.

National Weather Service officials said on Sunday night that plumes of smoke from the uncontained 10,000 acre Crittenburg Fire located in Coryell County have drifted up to 50 miles north, affecting areas including the metroplex.

KWTX reported that the fire is located near the town of Flat and about 10 minutes south of Gatesville. Fort Hood, Coryell County, Bosque County, and Comanche County are currently the main areas of concern.

Residents of Flat were reportedly ordered to evacuate earlier today.

Gatesville Police said the Gatesville Civic Center and the New Oasis Worship Center at 608 E Leon Street are both open for evacuees from nearby communities.

This afternoon, Governor Greg Abbott held another press conference on the state of the wildfires across Texas.

Governor Abbott encouraged Texans affected by the fire to complete TDEM’s Self Reporting Damage Survey, which will help the state identify damages and direct emergency management officials. The data is also needed for FEMA assistance. The survey is available in both English and Spanish and can be accessed online.

Fires this large don’t usually rage across Texas this time of year. Weather conditions including warm air, high winds, and low humidity have combined to create the perfect environment for wildfires. Areas west of I-35 are under a Red Flag Warning, meaning those affected should not burn anything, do anything that could create sparks, or create open flames.