DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – As Russia continues its bombing and attacks on Ukraine, Iryna Shevchuk worries about her family back in her homeland.

On Monday, Shevchuk heard from one of her friends and one of her cousins who both asked if they could send their children to North Texas to stay with her.

“It just breaks my heart to see families separate. I’m just devastated to hear stories like this where families have to make a decision to send these children away for two months, three months, maybe a year – who knows how long.”

At Dallas City Hall Monday, Mayor Eric Johnson gave the Consul General of Ukraine, Vitalli Tarasiuk, a copy of the resolution recently adopted by the City Council condemning Russia’s invasion. The Consul General gave the Mayor the Ukranian flag.

Mayor Johnson thanked him.

“God bless the sovereign nation of Ukraine and we will display this proudly in our flag room. This is a humanitarian issue. This has significant ramifications for freedom and democracy around the world.”

Tarasiuk praised the Mayor. “I thank Mayor for his leadership, for his moral compass, and supporting Ukraine from day one.”

On Sunday, Tarasiuk also met with members of the Ukrainian community in North Texas. Shevchuk and others attended.

“It was wonderful.”

While there are no details yet about how soon the U.S will formally accept Ukrainian refugees, Shevchuk said during Sunday’s meeting, people had questions for the Consul General.

“When are refugees coming and what we can do and how we can help as a community? How can we send medical supplies and humanitarian aid faster? What are the ways to do it as fast as possible?” asked one of the volunteers at Ukie Style Embroidery Art in Dallas, where profits are going to the people of Ukraine, and where they’re collecting humanitarian aid and medical supplies to send.

Tarasiuk said, “They’re doing a great job collecting humanitarian assistance and sending to Ukraine. They are all ambassadors of Ukraine here in Dallas.”

Mayor Johnson and Tarasiuk said they want to increase trade between Dallas businesses and Ukraine once people there are ready and able to rebuild. After their meeting, the Mayor is flying to Mexico, where he will spend most of this week. There he will meet with business and government leaders in Mexico City and Monterrey to promote trade and tourism.

