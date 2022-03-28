A Tesla dealership on Jan. 26, 2022. (credit: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images
NEW YORK (AP) — Shares of Tesla are up sharply after the electric car maker announced its second stock split in less than two years.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it plans to make a request at its upcoming annual shareholders meeting to increase its number of authorized shares so that it can split the stock in the form of a dividend.
Shares jumped more than 6% before the market opened. Tesla’s board approved the proposal, but the dividend is contingent on final board approval.
